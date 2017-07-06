Four-year deal for Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Gigio Donnarumma will reportedly sign for four years at Milan, but his release clause won’t be dependent on the Champions League.

The 18-year-old is on the verge of signing a new deal with the Rossoneri, following a positive meeting with his agent, Mino Raiola, today.

It was expected that he would sign a five-year deal worth €6m per season, but Sky is reporting that the situation has changed.

While the wage will be the same, Donnarumma will sign until 2021 rather than 2022, with a compromise on the release clause.

Initially it was thought that there would be a €100m release clause, dropping to €50m without Champions League qualification.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that there will be an €80m clause, which isn’t dependent on European qualification.

There are still some details to be worked out, such as Raiola receiving a 5 per cent cut of Donnarumma’s wages, the renewal is likely to happen.

In addition, the contract of brother Antonio Donnarumma still has to be finalised.

The elder Donnarumma was at the meeting today, and is expected to sign a €1m per season deal.