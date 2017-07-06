Chelsea consider Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Chelsea are considering Torino’s Andrea Belotti, after missing out on Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues were expected to sign the Belgian striker this summer, but it now appears Manchester United have beaten them to the Everton man.

With Diego Costa set to leave Stamford Bridge, that leaves Antonio Conte’s side short of striking options, and Sky Italia reports they have two backup options.

The first is Alvaro Morata, who Conte pushed to bring to Juventus before his abrupt departure in the summer of 2014.

In addition, Andrea Belotti is being considered, though Toro have been clear that they won’t sell for less than his €100m [£88m] release clause.