Police raid troubled Palermo

By Football Italia staff

There are widespread reports that Palermo and Maurizio Zamparini’s home have both been raided by Italian financial police.

Among the numerous publications reporting the story is Calciomercato.com, which explains the Guardia di Finanzia is currently at Palermo’s headquarters, investigating allegations of false accounting, embezzlement and money laundering.

Furthermore, the law enforcement agency is said to have searched the offices of Gruppo Zamparini, the President’s holding company, as well as his home.

Palermo were relegated to Serie B last season and remain under the 76-year-old’s premiership after Paul Baccaglini’s proposed takeover collapsed.