Friday July 7 2017
Boban: Milan don’t convince me
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan star Zvonimir Boban admits the Rossoneri “don’t convince me” as “they haven’t signed any real top players.”

Milan have been arguably the busiest team and biggest spenders in the transfer market this summer, spending almost €100m on six new faces, but Boban suggested his old club had overpaid for the sextet.

“Donnarumma? I’m sorry for the lad, I don’t want this mess to bother him,” the FIFA secretary said at an award ceremony in Tuscany, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Who’s responsible for it? Everyone to a small degree, especially those around him.

“Football must change, we’re disgusted by the market and agents, they want make the rules. For this, regulation is needed.

“Milan? They don’t convince me very much, they haven’t signed any real top players.

“I want to see [the best players] play at San Siro, where it’s always difficult.”

