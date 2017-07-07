ADL: Serie A no worse than PL

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis claims Serie A is “no worse off” to the Premier League but warns it must use its English rival as an example.

The Premier League has become the world’s most marketable League since the turn of the millennium, positioning itself as the most competitive, profiting from huge TV rights deals and – most importantly in De Laurentiis’ eyes – being played out at new stadia.

“The Premier League is the pilot League,” the Napoli President told Corriere dello Sport.

“We see it from pictures and read it from the accounts, but we’re no worse off: we have fans who shower us with their passion, although it could be better channelled, with more respect.

“I won’t dwell on the issue of stadia and their inadequacy, on structures that are crumbling yet [the owners of such stadia] are in no rush to get off their couches.

“After that, whoever’s at home has the sacrosanct right of being able to put on a truly compelling spectacle, with more and more innovation being adopted.

“In doing this, we’ll get closer to the Premier League and greatly outrun both La Liga and the Bundesliga.

“Increasing revenue also means, in perspective, facilitating investment.”