‘Mario Rui-Napoli official next week’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent has confirmed that the Roma left-back will officially become a Napoli player “on Tuesday”.

Mario Giuffredi stated on Thursday that a deal had been agreed, and the representative has since followed up with dates for a medical and the contract signing.

“He’ll undergo a medical on Monday and the transfer will become official on Tuesday,” he told Radio Radio.

“Sarri played a key role, he knew him and the player was even more enthusiastic about moving.

“De Laurentiis likes Mario Rui likes very much, but most of the credit for the deal must go to [Napoli sporting director] Giuntoli.”

Partenopei midfielder Piotr Zielinski, meanwhile, gave his approval to the transfer of his former Empoli teammate.

“I know Mario Rui well, he’ll give us a hand, like everyone else here,” the Pole enthused to Premium Sport.

“He’s a great player and he has so much quality. He can be useful.”