‘Verratti a prisoner at PSG’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent has sensationally claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are keeping the Barcelona target hostage at the club.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Donato Di Campli not only echoed Barca’s admission that PSG did not want to sell Verratti but went a step further by suggesting the midfielder was “a prisoner” of the French club’s Qatari owners.

“Paris Saint-Germain want to build a competitive team that win in Europe and don’t just win Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“There’s been a lot of talk about [Kylian] Mbappe and an offer of €150m, but no Champions League-calibre player has arrived so far.

“To refuse to sell Verratti for €100m has become a matter of pride… do you know what [Nasser] Al-Khelaifi told me?

“He said there was a contract until 2021 and that he couldn’t ever sell [Verratti] because he was considered to be a champion and a player that the team were built around.

“He said if he sold him, he’d be risking his job and that in Doha they’d never forgive him: [Verratti’s] a prisoner of PSG’s Emir.

“Verratti knows perfectly well his contractual obligations to PSG, but it’s normal that he is flattered by Barcelona’s interest.”