Roma bid €16m for Defrel?

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly made a bid of €16m plus bonuses for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma have switched their attentions from Domenico Berardi – who is valued at €40m by Sassuolo – to teammate Defrel.

Furthermore, Calciomercato.com claims the Giallorossi consider the Frenchman “perfect, both as a wide attacker and deputy to Edin Dzeko”.

The broadcaster adds a meeting took place in Milan between a Roma delegation of sporting director Monchi and his assistant, Ricky Massara, plus Sassuolo bosses Giovanni Carnevali and Guido Angelozzi.

It was there that the Lupi presented their “first offer”, contrary to a previous report that stated they came in with a €15m bid.

The attacker has also been linked with Premier League sides Leicester City and Watford.