Juve hold more Danilo talks?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly held more talks for Real Madrid right-back Danilo on Friday morning.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, another meeting was held between Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici and Danilo’s representatives in a Milan hotel.

The website adds the talks lasted for more than an hour, although there is no mention of whether they proved fruitful or not.

The Brazilian has emerged as a leading target for the Bianconeri, with a new right-back needed after Dani Alves’ recent departure.