Friday July 7 2017
Official: Conti signs for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially signed Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti, with Matteo Pessina going the other way as part of the deal.

“AC Milan announce the definitive purchase from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio of Andrea Conti, who signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 30 2022,” read a statement.

The right-back had been pushing for the transfer all summer, but only over the last couple of days did the two clubs finally agree a fee.

The 23-year-old was one of the breakout stars as Atalanta snatched fourth place in Serie A last season.

As part of the deal, Atalanta have signed Under-20 Italy international midfielder Pessina on a permanent basis.

The move in total is believed to be worth at least €24m plus Pessina.

However, there are reports Pessina will immediately be loaned out to Serie B side Spezia.

