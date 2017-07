Official: Atalanta sign Castagne

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially signed Belgium Under-21 international Timothy Castagne from KRC Genk.

The right-back is effectively the replacement for Andrea Conti, who completed his transfer to Milan today.

Castagne was the second choice for the role, as Thomas Foket of KAA Gent pulled out of the move after a medical.

The 21-year-old scored two goals in 10 Europa League games last season, where Genk reached the quarter-finals.

Image via Atalanta.it