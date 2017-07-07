Conti: 'Finally a Milan player!'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti is happy to “finally be a Milan player. I think the minimum we should target is a Champions League place.”

The right-back completed his transfer from Atalanta this afternoon for €24m plus ownership of Italy Under-20 international Matteo Pessina.

“Finally I am a Milan player,” he smiled to reporters outside Casa Milan.

“I am very moved by this welcome and I hope to repay this faith in the best way. I think the minimum we should target is a Champions League place, the club deserves it for its history and what it’s doing this year.

“I hope to play as much as possible and to do well. The Nazionale is certainly an objective for me too.”

Conti was asked about comparisons to previous Rossoneri right-backs like Mauro Tassotti and Marcos Cafu.

“It seems so strange, I hope to achieve even half of what they did at Milan. I am here to work hard. I’m a full-back who likes to come forward and I’ve given my best as a fifth member of midfield, but in my career I’ve always played in a four-man defence.”

Conti bleached his hair as a bet after Atalanta secured fourth place in Serie A last season, so what will he do if Milan get into the Champions League?

“I’ll have to think about it!”

Image via acmilan.com