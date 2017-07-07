Inter use Gabigol for Berardi bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter could offer Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa to Sassuolo on loan as part of their bid for Domenico Berardi.

Mediaset Premium claim that the Nerazzurri are trying to resolve two problems in one fell swoop.

Gabigol needs more playing time after not managing a single Serie A start since his €29.5m transfer from Santos.

Berardi has long been a transfer target for the San Siro side, especially as he has never disguised that he’s an Inter supporter.

Sassuolo value Berardi at a minimum of €30m and the inclusion of a Gabigol loan could help lower that a little.

Other sides interested in the Italy international include Roma and Napoli.