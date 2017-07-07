NEWS
Friday July 7 2017
Spalletti stands up for Ranocchia
By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti told a supporter to leave after Andrea Ranocchia was insulted during a training session.

The defender had just returned from a six-month loan spell in the Premier League with Hull City.

During today’s session at the pre-season training camp, a supporter on the touchlines shouted at Ranocchia: “You’ve got to go!”

Spalletti then walked over and replied: “No, you are the one who needs to leave.”

The others present applauded the Coach and eventually the fan apologised for his outburst.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies