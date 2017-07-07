Spalletti stands up for Ranocchia

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti told a supporter to leave after Andrea Ranocchia was insulted during a training session.

The defender had just returned from a six-month loan spell in the Premier League with Hull City.

During today’s session at the pre-season training camp, a supporter on the touchlines shouted at Ranocchia: “You’ve got to go!”

Spalletti then walked over and replied: “No, you are the one who needs to leave.”

The others present applauded the Coach and eventually the fan apologised for his outburst.