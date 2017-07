Cagliari sign Andreolli

By Football Italia staff

Marco Andreolli has signed a two-year deal with Cagliari after Inter released him at the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old was a free agent, as after 14 years on the Nerazzurri books, his contract was not renewed.

He had loan spells at Roma, Vicenza, Sassuolo, Chievo and Sevilla.

Andreolli has signed a two-year contract with Cagliari, including the option for a third season.