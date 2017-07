Fiorentina loan Mlakar to Venezia

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have loaned striker Jan Mlakar to Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia, newly promoted to Serie B.

The 18-year-old Slovenian has been in the Viola academy since January 2015.

Today he was officially sent out to Venezia on loan with option to buy.

However, Fiorentina also retained a counter-option to bring the centre-forward back to the Stadio Franchi.