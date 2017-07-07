Chelsea join Keita chase

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea have also joined the race for Lazio’s want-away striker Keita Balde Diao, but the price-tag is €30m (£26.5m).

Senegal international Keita’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has refused to pen an extension.

Juventus remain the favourites, though Milan, Manchester United, Inter and Liverpool are also candidates.

According to La Repubblica, Chelsea are the latest club to have shown an interest in his situation and could present an offer worth €20m.

However, Lazio President Claudio Lotito is adamant he wants €30m for the 22-year-old, who can play in a variety of forward roles, primarily on the left wing.

Last season he scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 31 Serie A games, many of them off the bench.