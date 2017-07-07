NEWS
Friday July 7 2017
Borja Valero: 'Thank you Fiorentina'
By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero has thanked Fiorentina for “easing this last complex phase in the choice of a new professional experience” with Inter.

The midfielder has been locked in a bitter war of words with the club, telling fans in a recorded message that he was being forced out.

He largely kept silent, but this evening released a statement on social media.

“I want to thank the Della Valle family and all of Fiorentina for easing the conclusion of this last complex phase in the choice of a new professional experience,” he wrote on Twitter.

Borja Valero is expected to join Inter in a deal worth approximately €7m (€5.5m plus €1.5m in bonuses).

Sky Sport Italia report a medical is booked for Monday.

