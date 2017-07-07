Report: Muriel to Sevilla for €20m

By Football Italia staff

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sevilla have agreed terms with Sampdoria for Luis Muriel in a deal worth €20m plus bonuses.

There would also be a 20 per cent cut of any future transfer fee going to the Blucerchiati.

The Colombia international was also targeted by Inter, Lazio, West Ham United and Everton, but seemed to have his heart set on Spain from the start.

This evening it’s reported that the deal has been done and Muriel now only has to complete his medical.

The 26-year-old centre-forward has been in Italy since 2010, playing for Udinese, Lecce and then Samp.

Last season Muriel contributed 11 goals and nine assists in 31 Serie A games.