Official: Benevento sign Puscas

Benevento have officially signed George Puscas on loan with option to buy and counter-option from Inter.

The 21-year-old Romanian striker had already spent last season on loan at Benevento.

He helped them earn their first ever promotion into Serie A, scoring seven goals in 22 games, including the play-offs.

Puscas did say during their celebrations that he wanted to remain and has received his wish.

Inter officially sent him to Benevento on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, the Nerazzurri also retained a buy-back clause.

