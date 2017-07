Zapata excluded from Napoli training?

By Football Italia staff

Duvan Zupata has reportedly been excluded from Napoli training, in another sign that his future lies away from the club.

According to CalcioNapoli24, Zapata did not take part in training on Friday afternoon, as per Napoli’s request.

However, the website notes the striker accepted the decision without any qualms as it expects him to be sold “in the next few hours”.

The Colombian was an ever-present for Udinese during his loan spell last season, scoring 10 goals in Serie A.