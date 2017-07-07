Inter check out Stafylidis?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly weighing up a bid for Augsburg defender Konstantinos Stafylidis.

According to Kicker, Inter’s search for a new left-back has taken them to Stafylidis, who scored four times in 29 appearances for Augsburg last season.

The newspaper adds the Greece international has a market value of €4.5m and could be sold if his club receive a sufficient offer.

Stafylidis began his career at PAOK and also spent time with Bayer Leverkusen and English Championship side Fulham.

A left-back is high on the Nerazzurri’s wishlist, with none of Cristian Ansaldi, Davide Santon and Yuto Nagatomo being specialist left-footers.