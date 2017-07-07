NEWS
Friday July 7 2017
Inter check out Stafylidis?
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly weighing up a bid for Augsburg defender Konstantinos Stafylidis.

According to Kicker, Inter’s search for a new left-back has taken them to Stafylidis, who scored four times in 29 appearances for Augsburg last season.

The newspaper adds the Greece international has a market value of €4.5m and could be sold if his club receive a sufficient offer.

Stafylidis began his career at PAOK and also spent time with Bayer Leverkusen and English Championship side Fulham.

A left-back is high on the Nerazzurri’s wishlist, with none of Cristian Ansaldi, Davide Santon and Yuto Nagatomo being specialist left-footers.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies