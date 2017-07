Official: Valencia sign Neto

By Football Italia staff

Valencia have announced the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Juventus on a four-year contract.

Reports suggest Valencia have paid an initial €7m for Neto, plus €2m in bonuses, which would leave Juve in line for a potential €9m profit.

His contract with Los Che also includes a release clause of €80m.

The Brazilian departs the Bianconeri, having made 22 appearances in two years as backup to Gianluigi Buffon.

Image courtesy @valenciacf via Twitter