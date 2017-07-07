Verratti apologises to PSG

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has apologised to Paris Saint-Germain for comments made by his agent, who made “a big mistake”.

Donato Di Campli controversially claimed Verratti was “a prisoner of the Emir” that owned PSG, referring to their unwillingness to sell the midfielder to Barcelona.

“It’s been a tough few days,” the Italy international said in a video on the Ligue 1 club’s official website.

“I’ve seen my agent’s comments and I’d like to tell everyone that they don’t reflect my thoughts or my words.

“I apologise to all the people at the club, the President, the fans and the players.

“I’m very happy here, now I’m back to work and I’m ready to start again here. I know the club have faith in me and I want to apologise again.

“I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain and if I’m the player that I am, it’s thanks to this club.

“That’s why I’m deeply sorry. They weren’t my words, I made a big mistake and I hope that it doesn’t happen again.

“Now we’re all focused on our work and I’ll do as much as I’ve always done for this club.”