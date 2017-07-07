Man Utd offer Darmian for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are offering Matteo Darmian plus €20m for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but it’s still unlikely to be enough.

Jose Mourinho has made it clear he wants the Croatia international and the feeling is mutual, although the Nerazzurri won’t sell for under €55m.

The Old Trafford giants have seen several bids rejected and, according to Mediaset Premium and The Sun, the latest is cash plus full-back Darmian.

However, Darmian is rated at around €20m, meaning with addition to a €20m cash sum it is still well below Perisic’s valuation.

Inter began pre-season training under new Coach Luciano Spalletti this week.

Juventus have also been linked with a bid for Italy international Darmian.