Sassuolo have rejected Roma’s initial offer of €18m, including bonuses, for striker Gregoire Defrel.
The Neroverdi put a price-tag of roughly €25m on the French forward, who has also been linked with Leicester City.
According to this evening’s reports, Sassuolo turned down the proposal of €16m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.
They are expected to make further bids, as Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is eager to reunite with his former striker.
The 26-year-old scored 16 goals with five assists in 38 competitive games for Sassuolo last season.