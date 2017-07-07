Roma's Defrel offer rejected

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have rejected Roma’s initial offer of €18m, including bonuses, for striker Gregoire Defrel.

The Neroverdi put a price-tag of roughly €25m on the French forward, who has also been linked with Leicester City.

According to this evening’s reports, Sassuolo turned down the proposal of €16m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.

They are expected to make further bids, as Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is eager to reunite with his former striker.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals with five assists in 38 competitive games for Sassuolo last season.