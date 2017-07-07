Report: PSG blocked Augustin to Juve

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain allegedly continued their feud with Juventus by blocking Jean-Kevin Augustin’s transfer, sending him to RB Leipzig instead.

The French club never forgave Juve for poaching their youth team player Kingsley Coman as a free agent and they’ve resisted doing business together ever since.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri had agreed terms with Augustin and offered the same amount as RB Leipzig – specifically €10m plus bonuses.

However, club owner Nasser Al Khelaifi rejected their proposal and steered the player towards Germany instead.

This could well be a concern, because Juventus are in negotiations for two PSG players at the moment: Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier.