Fiorentina ask for Jese

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have asked Paris Saint-Germain for troubled Spanish talent Jese Rodriguez, according to Sportitalia.

The 24-year-old winger came up through the Real Madrid academy and was meant to be the next big thing in Spanish football.

He was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €25m last summer, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned to Las Palmas six months later.

Jese scored five goals in 30 competitive games between PSG and Las Palmas.

His price-tag has since plummeted, but Fiorentina are hoping to get him on loan with option to buy.