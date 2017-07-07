Report: Inter clinch Boca talent

By Football Italia staff

Sources in Argentina claim Inter have agreed a €7m deal for Boca Juniors teenager Facundo Colidio, beating competition from Juventus.

The centre-forward was born in January 2000 and has already made a name for himself with the Boca youth team.

According to Radio Closs Continental, Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti was engaging in negotiations with Boca President Daniel Angelici and clinched a deal this evening.

It’s believed to be worth €7m, though Juventus had been linked with Colidio as well.

Zanetti is in Argentina to negotiate for the sale of Gary Medel to Boca Juniors.