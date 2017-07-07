NEWS
Friday July 7 2017
Juventus close on Douglas Costa
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly made significant steps forward for Douglas Costa, asking Bayern Munich for a loan with obligation to buy.

The winger has been rated at €50m and so far the offer on the table has been €40m plus performance-related bonuses.

According to Sky Sport Italia, this evening the Bianconeri are closer than ever to a deal for the Brazilian.

This does not appear to rule out their push for Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi, as the Viola man is versatile enough to play in a variety of forward roles.

