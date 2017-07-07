Sampdoria talks for Vietto

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are in negotiations for 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Blucerchiati already sold Patrik Schick to Juventus and are on the verge of completing Luis Muriel’s transfer to Sevilla for €20m plus bonuses.

According to reports this evening, they already have a replacement in their sights, represented by Vietto.

The Argentine has an Italian passport, so would not take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

Last season he scored 10 goals with five assists in 31 competitive games during his loan spell at Sevilla.

Sampdoria are hoping to take Vietto on loan with an option to buy.