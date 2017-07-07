NEWS
Friday July 7 2017
Ponce on way to Lille
By Football Italia staff

Despite seeming close to Crotone, it now seems as if Roma-owned striker Ezequiel Ponce is heading to Lille.

The 20-year-old was signed from Newell’s Old Boys in the summer of 2015 and is fresh from a loan spell at Granada.

It had been reported Crotone were confident of taking the centre-forward on loan this season.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia claim Ponce is on the verge of a move to Ligue 1 side Lille.

It’d be a loan with option to buy at the end of the campaign.

He scored two goals with one assist in 25 Liga games for Granada last season.

