Milan revive Aubameyang bid?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are keeping their interest in Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang open after he rejected Tianjin Quanjian.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Chinese club finally gave up its pursuit of the Gabon international, aware he has no intention of moving there at the age of 26.

Mediaset Premium and Sportitalia also confirm the negotiations with Borussia Dortmund never ended, as the Rossoneri stayed in the game.

As offers from England and Spain fell away, Milan remained and the main issue is his €12m salary demand.

If they were to attempt a mediation at €8m per year, Aubameyang would still become the highest-paid player in Serie A.

“For the moment, we assume that Aubameyang is staying,” said director of sport Michael Zorc today.

“We agree with him that we are open to dialogue, but we’ll only wait for a certain amount of time.”

It would be a return for Aubameyang, who grew up in the Milan youth academy and was sold to Saint-Etienne in January 2012 for just €1.8m.

His price-tag is now in the region of €70m, but last season he scored 40 goals in 46 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund.

The San Siro club are turning back towards Aubameyang after Fiorentina slammed the door on any offer for Nikola Kalinic.