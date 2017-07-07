Chelsea in pole for Danilo

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are focusing on Douglas Costa, so Chelsea are now leading the push for Real Madrid full-back Danilo and want Alvaro Morata too.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri made significant steps towards a deal for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa today, taking him on loan with obligation to buy in 2018.

This shift in focus means that the non-EU spot in the squad would be taken up and Juve drop their approach for Danilo.

It’s reported this puts Chelsea in pole position for the Brazilian right-back, who Real Madrid want €25-30m for.

Antonio Conte is increasingly frustrated at the lack of transfer activity, exacerbated by news Manchester United are very close to Everton striker Romelo Lukaku.

Therefore, Chelsea are hoping to appease the former Juventus and Italy Coach with Morata from Real Madrid.