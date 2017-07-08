Milan's €80m Aubameyang plan

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources suggest Milan are targeting a comeback for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Borussia Dortmund want €80m.

The Gabon hitman started his career in the Rossoneri youth academy, but was sold to Saint-Etienne in January 2012 for just €1.8m.

They’ve regretted that ever since and the new Chinese owners are prepared to rectify it with a huge proposal.

Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium, Sportitalia and the Corriere dello Sport are just some of the Italian sources all giving the same story.

Milan want Aubameyang back and he’ll reject a transfer to China because aged 26 he feels that he is at his peak.

Although the wage demands are up to €12m per year, it’s reported Milan are prepared to offer €8m, which would make Aubameyang the highest-paid player in Serie A.

Borussia Dortmund are requesting €80m and that’s something the San Siro side could afford with the sale of Carlos Bacca to Olympique Marseille and Gianluca Lapadula to Atalanta or Genoa.

The new owners have already made seven massive signings this summer: Andre Silva (€38m), Hakan Calhanoglu (€22m plus bonuses), Andrea Conti (€24m plus bonuses), Mateo Musacchio (€18m), Ricardo Rodriguez (€18m), Franck Kessie (€28m) and Fabio Borini (€6m).