NEWS
Saturday July 8 2017
Bacca accepts Marseille move?
By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca has reportedly agreed terms with Olympique Marseille, but Milan want to get as close to €30m as possible.

The Colombia international is not part of Vincenzo Montella’s plans and he seems to have accepted that too, as he removed most pictures of him in a Milan jersey from his Instagram account.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bacca has also acknowledged that Marseille are a good option for him and agreed a salary worth €4m per year plus bonuses.

Milan are prepared to lower their original €30m asking price, but Marseille are aiming to take Bacca on loan with option to buy for €20m.

The centre-forward turns 31 in September and was signed from Sevilla for €30m in 2015.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies