Bacca accepts Marseille move?

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca has reportedly agreed terms with Olympique Marseille, but Milan want to get as close to €30m as possible.

The Colombia international is not part of Vincenzo Montella’s plans and he seems to have accepted that too, as he removed most pictures of him in a Milan jersey from his Instagram account.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bacca has also acknowledged that Marseille are a good option for him and agreed a salary worth €4m per year plus bonuses.

Milan are prepared to lower their original €30m asking price, but Marseille are aiming to take Bacca on loan with option to buy for €20m.

The centre-forward turns 31 in September and was signed from Sevilla for €30m in 2015.