Verona very close to Cerci

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Cerci is a free agent after ending his Atletico Madrid nightmare and seems closer to Hellas Verona than a return to Torino.

The winger, who turns 30 later this month, has never recovered from the dismal results of his €15m transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2014.

He had loan spells at Milan and Genoa before the Spaniards terminated his contract by mutual consent this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a return to Toro is now less likely than a new experience at the Stadio Bentegodi.

It’s reported Cerci is on the verge of agreeing terms with the newly-promoted Serie A side, who helped revitalise the careers of Luca Toni and Giampaolo Pazzini.