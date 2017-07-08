Cuadrado-De Sciglio swap on cards

By Football Italia staff

There are increasing reports that Juan Cuadrado wants to join Milan and could bring Mattia De Sciglio to Juventus in exchange.

The Colombian was pushed on to the bench in the latter stages of the campaign and Coach Max Allegri is not going to stop him being put on the market.

Vincenzo Montella is eager for a reunion with the winger, who had the best form of his career at Fiorentina.

According to Sportitalia and Sky Sport Italia, Cuadrado is eager for a San Siro switch and it could well be possible in an exchange deal with De Sciglio.

The full-back came up through the Milan academy, but his contract is up in June 2018 and he has no intention of signing a renewal.

Juve would be his ideal solution, as Allegri launched De Sciglio’s career while in charge of the Rossoneri.

As De Sciglio is valued at around €15m-20m and Cuadrado €25m, Milan would need to add a cash sum to their part of the bargain.