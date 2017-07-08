EDF: 'Make Roma more incisive'

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco warns “some players shouldn’t be wandering about the pitch. They need a precise idea of what they are doing.”

The Giallorossi started their pre-season training camp this week at Pinzolo, having already secured direct access to the Champions League group phase.

“A great deal has changed since I was last here, certainly for the better, and I hope to improve them even more,” former player Di Francesco told Roma TV.

“We are a work in progress and must integrate the squad as well as possible, understanding the needs that emerge from this training camp.

“I know this region well and we hope to make the most of this week. Perhaps a few youngsters we know here in pre-season could remain with the senior squad.”

Di Francesco arrives as his first major club as a Coach, so unlike at Sassuolo, he’ll have to deal with US tours and a packed list of prestigious friendlies.

“It is a first for me. We Coaches always complain about this, and I understand why, as the possibility of not working consistently affects growth, but I will adapt to these needs. As football has changed, we need to make the most of our time together.

“We must help fuel the enthusiasm of the fans with the right attitude, even in training sessions. That’s also why we immediately had a game between ranks – the people came to see us, why not give them what they want? Everybody loves to watch football.

“I’ve been a player and I remember with some Coaches you didn’t see the ball for a while in the summer… It’s pleasing to play straight away. There will be time to work on fitness levels specifically, but it’s better to share experiences first.”

Di Francesco then aimed a sideswipe at several Roma players and previous Coach Luciano Spalletti.

“This team scored many goals, but some players for me shouldn’t be wandering about the pitch. They need to have a precise idea of what they are doing and how to hurt the opposition. There are young players who want to get the ball deep and that doesn’t give them many opportunities. I want them to be more incisive.

“Important players have left, but I am convinced we’ll replace them in the best way, despite the fact we are not a complete squad yet. The 19,000 season tickets sold represent a great response from the fans and I believe in us too. If we’re not positive from the start…”