Biglia bails on Lazio medical

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia has not turned up for Lazio pre-season training, fuelling reports he wants to push through a transfer to Milan.

The midfielder will be out of contract in June 2018 and refused a renewal, but after agreeing personal terms with the Rossoneri, the clubs failed to settle on a €25m fee.

According to today’s reports from the Lazio training ground, Biglia did not attend his medical as expected today.

He’s the second player to bail on the tests after goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

Keita Balde Diao did arrive as expected for his medical run-through, despite also having a contract running down and pushing for a move away.