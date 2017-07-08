Juve: Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly just days away from securing both Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich and Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi.

According to La Stampa and Tuttosport, negotiations are moving apace for both wingers.

Sky Sport Italia had already stated last night that Juve were closer than ever to Douglas Costa, offering €40m plus significant bonuses.

Crucially, Bayern Munich seem prepared to accept it as a loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season, thus spreading the cost out over a couple of years.

Fiorentina confirmed this week that Bernardeschi had put in a transfer request and it has long been maintained the player wants a Juventus move.

The deal appears to be essentially done for €40m plus bonuses and a player, likely to be Tomas Rincon, although other options include Stefano Sturaro and the loan of Riccardo Orsolini.

Juventus want to spread the payment over three years, whereas the Viola would prefer a lump sum.