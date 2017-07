Napoli to host Espanyol

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have announced a pre-season friendly against Espanyol at the Stadio San Paolo on August 10.

The Partenopei need big tests to be fully ready for the Champions League preliminary round.

They’ll participate in the Audi Cup at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, joining Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on August 1 and 2.

Maurizio Sarri’s men then visit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on August 6.

And today it was confirmed Napoli will host Espanyol at the Stadio San Paolo on August 10.