Sarri: 'Winning better than praise'

Maurizio Sarri has learned how to handle Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis’ rages and admits “winning is more enjoyable than compliments.”

The former Empoli tactician sat down for a lengthy interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“If I had let myself get affected by all the criticism I received in my career, I’d have given up long ago,” said Sarri.

“Instead, I had the strength to get back on my feet every time I got a slap. Admittedly, if 10 years ago someone had told me that I would be in the Champions League, I’d have smiled. And yet here I am.”

Several Napoli players and President Aurelio De Laurentiis feel this can be the right year for the Scudetto, as they’ve been building towards it, but Sarri remains cautious.

“It’s too early to say, but if we all decided to continue with Napoli, it’s because we know that we can do more than last year. I am a logical person and logic tells me we can do better. The two Milan clubs are getting back on track, as was inevitably, and I am curious to see what Luciano Spalletti does at Inter.”

Sarri was named Serie A Coach of the Year and received praise from the likes of Arrigo Sacchi and Marcello Lippi.

“Compliments make me proud when they are from people who made Italian football great, like Sacchi and Lippi, but you need to back that up on the field. To be honest, winning is a lot more enjoyable than receiving compliments.

“If criticism comes from someone competent who understands the work I do, then I will reflect on that. It might hurt, but it has to be taken into account. The murmurs of those who don’t live in my world, that’s water off a duck’s back.

“I don’t like nicknames or labels, as they are so reductive. The one over the years that annoyed me the most was ‘Mister 33 Set-Play Routines’ – that was so banal.”

If Sarri is a prickly character, the same is true of President De Laurentiis and the pair have clashed on more than one occasion.

“The President is to be accepted for what he is. I’ve come to realise his reactions are in the moment, you just need to give him some time to cool off and the whole situation changes.

“I do get angry, particularly when players are superficial, that drives me crazy. I really struggle to forgive that.”

“Everything seemed to be done with Milan, but he made the riskier choice and wanted me at Napoli.”

Sarri is building on roughly the same squad as last season, although Pepe Reina’s future remains in doubt.

“When the rumours started circulating about him, many players called me up from their holiday time and asked for news. That’s when you realise how much of a reference point Pepe is for this group and also for me.”