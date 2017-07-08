Sarri list of complaints

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri let loose on VAR, early kick-offs and a lack of infrastructure spending in Serie A. “It’s embarrassing when we play abroad.”

“I would like an experience abroad and, if I had to choose now, I’d be intrigued by Spain and France. Unfortunately in Italy we’re a long way behind in terms of infrastructure, as it’s embarrassing when we go to play abroad. I find it inconceivable that in Italy we can’t find money to improve what we work with.

“It’s an undeniable fact that our pitches are in the worst condition. It’s true to say 98 per cent of players are annoyed at kicking off a game at 12.30 on a Sunday. I say what I think, always.”

Sarri has often been very critical of referees and he’s unimpressed with the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology in Serie A from this season.

“I want to know who is watching the footage and who decides whether to give a penalty for or against me.”

Napoli sold Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus last summer for €90m, but that fee could be dwarfed by some of the potential moves doing the rounds this year.

“I realise that from the outside this can be considered a social injustice, but there are worse things out there. Besides, in NBA or other American sports, the money is even more over the top.

“As for Gianluigi Donnarumma, when you have talent like that, certain figures become normal. I just hope he has the right maturity to handle the situation at Milan.”