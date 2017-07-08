NEWS
Saturday July 8 2017
Juventus choose Cancelo
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are turning their focus towards Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, dropping interest in Serge Aurier and Danilo.

The Bianconeri need a replacement for Dani Alves, who terminated his contract by mutual consent after just one season and is due to sign for Manchester City.

Danilo of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain talent Aurier had been the initial objectives, but the situation has since shifted.

According to various sources, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cancelo is now the hot favourite for a Turin switch.

The 23-year-old would still cost €25m, but Juve already have a good rapport with Valencia after selling goalkeeper Norberto Neto yesterday.

Cancelo is a Portugal international with three goals in just four senior caps and can play in a variety of roles down the right flank.

Valencia only bought him from Benfica two years ago for €15m.

