Neto: 'Juve experience crucial'

By Football Italia staff

Norberto Neto assures Valencia that he’s not worried by competition for his place. “I had Gigi Buffon at Juventus…”

The Brazilian made the move this week for €7m plus another €2m in bonuses.

“Why Valencia? They wanted me a lot. When I learned about Valencia’s interest, I put everything else to one side,” said the former Fiorentina shot-stopper.

“They’re a very important club with a lot of history, and I feel like writing some more history here.

“How I’d describe myself? I don’t like that, I prefer to show what I’m like on the pitch, although I think I have pace and a lot of technique. I leave the rest to other people.

“I want to do everything possible to take Valencia to where they deserve.

“Am I prepared for competition? I had Buffon at Juventus... The main thing in football is to compete, work hard and grow.

“Marcelino was crucial in me coming here. He gave me this chance. I want to convey everything I have inside. It’s great for me that Marcelino is at Valencia.

“My experience at Juve was crucial for me. I knew the responsibility I had. We played in seven competitions and won five of them. It was important that I tested myself. I didn’t feel like a second goalkeeper.

“My objective is to start from scratch and take Valencia to the position they deserve and will be in.”