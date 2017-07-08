Norberto Neto assures Valencia that he’s not worried by competition for his place. “I had Gigi Buffon at Juventus…”
The Brazilian made the move this week for €7m plus another €2m in bonuses.
“Why Valencia? They wanted me a lot. When I learned about Valencia’s interest, I put everything else to one side,” said the former Fiorentina shot-stopper.
“They’re a very important club with a lot of history, and I feel like writing some more history here.
“How I’d describe myself? I don’t like that, I prefer to show what I’m like on the pitch, although I think I have pace and a lot of technique. I leave the rest to other people.
“I want to do everything possible to take Valencia to where they deserve.
“Am I prepared for competition? I had Buffon at Juventus... The main thing in football is to compete, work hard and grow.
“Marcelino was crucial in me coming here. He gave me this chance. I want to convey everything I have inside. It’s great for me that Marcelino is at Valencia.
“My experience at Juve was crucial for me. I knew the responsibility I had. We played in seven competitions and won five of them. It was important that I tested myself. I didn’t feel like a second goalkeeper.
“My objective is to start from scratch and take Valencia to the position they deserve and will be in.”