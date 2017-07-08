Monchi: 'Roma will wait for Totti'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Monchi assured “we can wait a lifetime” for Francesco Totti to decide his next career step. “It’s a crucial moment in his life.”

The captain, who turns 41 in September, acknowledged the end of his playing contract with the Giallorossi in a tearful farewell ceremony at the Stadio Olimpico.

He still hasn’t decided whether he’ll continue playing elsewhere, for example MLS, or return to the club as a director.

“Francesco is resting right now and I think it only right that in a crucial moment of his life he takes all the time necessary to think,” noted Monchi in today’s Press conference.

“We await him with open arms. We can wait a lifetime if needed, as he will always be important for Roma.

“Totti will decide when to come back to his home, because this is his home and he already has the key, so no need to even knock on the door.

“All we can do is wait and hope he comes back.”

Image via @officialasroma