Biglia moves closer to Milan

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia is reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer to Milan after Lazio agreed to a €15m plus bonuses fee.

The Argentina international is out of contract next summer and did not attend today’s pre-season medical tests in Rome.

According to multiple reports, Lazio gave him an extra 48 hours to find an agreement with Milan.

Mediaset Premium are confident the breakthrough is imminent, with Lazio lowering their €25m asking price and Milan raising theirs to meet in the middle at €15m plus bonuses.

Biglia would be the eighth new signing of the summer for the San Siro giants after Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabio Borini and Hakan Calhanoglu.