Saturday July 8 2017
Duvan Zapata to Torino for €20m
By Football Italia staff

Torino are on the verge of signing Duvan Zapata from Napoli for €20m, including performance-related bonuses.

The Colombia international centre-forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Udinese.

He first joined Napoli from Estudiantes in 2013 for €7.5m and remains under contract through to June 2020.

According to multiple reports, including Mediaset Premium, the deal is effectively done for Duvan to join Toro.

The cost of the operation for the 26-year-old is €20m including various bonuses and incentives.

Everton and Watford had also been interested in a swoop for the Colombian striker.

Last season Duvan Zapata scored 11 goals with five assists in 39 competitive games for Udinese.

