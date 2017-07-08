Chelsea turn to Lazio's Keita

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao could be heading for Chelsea, as the Lazio forward realised Juventus, Inter and Milan are looking elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Senegal international is hot property after 16 goals and five assists in 31 Serie A games last season, many of them off the bench.

His current contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires next summer and he has made it clear there’s no intention of a renewal.

Milan had agreed terms with Lazio for €20m plus bonuses, but Keita rejected the transfer, as his heart was set on Juventus.

With the focus on Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, the Turin giants have lost interest in the versatile forward.

Inter are also looking at other options, so Mediaset Premium claim Keita is reconsidering his position on Chelsea.

The Blues are desperately seeking a striker who can keep Coach Antonio Conte happy after sensationally missing out on Romelo Lukaku, the Everton hitman agreeing terms with Manchester United today.

Keita is certainly more versatile that Lukaku and can play in a variety of different roles.

Primarily starting from the left wing, he can also do well on the right and was surprisingly effective as a centre-forward too.